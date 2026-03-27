Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Dosunmu (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Dosunmu remains day-to-day after missing Wednesday's game against the Rockets. Anthony Edwards (knee) remains out, so the Timberwolves may need to rely on Bones Hyland, Terrence Shannon and Jaylen Clark.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
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