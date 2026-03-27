Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Listed as questionable
Dosunmu (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons.
Dosunmu remains day-to-day after missing Wednesday's game against the Rockets. Anthony Edwards (knee) remains out, so the Timberwolves may need to rely on Bones Hyland, Terrence Shannon and Jaylen Clark.
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