Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Dosunmu (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Detroit, Charlie Walton of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Dosunmu will miss a second consecutive game due to a right calf injury. He started in four straight games before his injury, averaging 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.0 steals over 32.8 minutes in that span. With Dosunmu, Jaden McDaniels (knee) and Anthony Edwards (knee) all sidelined, the Timberwolves will rely more heavily on the likes of Bones Hyland, Terrence Shannon and Kyle Anderson for Saturday's contest. Dosunmu's next chance to play is Monday against the Mavericks.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayo Dosunmu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayo Dosunmu See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Under-the-Radar NBA Sleepers to Add
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Under-the-Radar NBA Sleepers to Add
Author Image
Adam King
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago