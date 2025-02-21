Fantasy Basketball
Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Nursing left shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 3:46pm

Dosunmu (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns.

Dosunmu scored just five points on 25.0 percent shooting during Thursday's overtime loss to the Knicks, and it appears he came out of that contest worse for wear with a sore left shoulder. Dalen Terry, Kevin Huerter and Julian Phillips would be candidates to see a heavier workload off the bench should Dosumu be ruled out for Saturday's contest.

Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls
