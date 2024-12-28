Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Out at least 10 days

Dosunmu was diagnosed with a right lower calf strain Saturday and will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

Dosunmu suffered the injury during Tuesday's game and further testing revealed that he was dealing with a calf strain. If he's cleared at the 10-day mark, Dosunmu could play Jan. 8 against Indiana. While he's sidelined, Talen Horton-Tucker, Jevon Carter and Dalen Terry could see more minutes.