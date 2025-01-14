Fantasy Basketball
Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Out Tuesday, should play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 3:31pm

Dosunmu (calf) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Pelicans but is expected to play in Wednesday's contest against the Hawks, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Dosunmu will miss his 10th straight contest Tuesday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to a right calf strain. While Dosunmu will likely return to action against Atlanta on Wednesday, it wouldn't be surprising for him to operate on a minutes restriction.

Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls
