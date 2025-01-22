Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Probable for Thursday

Dosunmu (calf) is probable for Thursday's game against the Warriors, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The Bulls held Dosunmu out Monday due to calf injury management after he played 32 minutes against Portland on Sunday. He didn't practice Wednesday, however, but he was able to do some individual work and the Bulls are planning on him playing against the Warriors. Coby White (ankle) is doubtful, so Dosunmu could see plenty of usage in that contest.