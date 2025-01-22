Fantasy Basketball
Ayo Dosunmu

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Probable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Dosunmu (calf) is probable for Thursday's game against the Warriors, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The Bulls held Dosunmu out Monday due to calf injury management after he played 32 minutes against Portland on Sunday. He didn't practice Wednesday, however, but he was able to do some individual work and the Bulls are planning on him playing against the Warriors. Coby White (ankle) is doubtful, so Dosunmu could see plenty of usage in that contest.

Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls

