Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 2:54pm

Dosunmu (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Dosunmu injured his shoulder in last Thursday's overtime loss to the Knicks, and he's in danger of missing a fourth game in a row Friday. If the 25-year-old swingman cannot give it a go against Toronto, the Bulls would likely divvy up his vacated minutes among Lonzo Ball, Kevin Huerter and Matas Buzelis.

