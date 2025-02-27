Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Questionable for Friday

Dosunmu (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Dosunmu injured his shoulder in last Thursday's overtime loss to the Knicks, and he's in danger of missing a fourth game in a row Friday. If the 25-year-old swingman cannot give it a go against Toronto, the Bulls would likely divvy up his vacated minutes among Lonzo Ball, Kevin Huerter and Matas Buzelis.