Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Dosunmu (thumb) is questionable for Friday's game versus the Warriors.

Dosunmu sat out Wednesday's loss to the Clippers, which resulted in more minutes for Terrence Shannon and Kyle Anderson. It'll be more of the same if he's out again Friday.

