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Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Questionable for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Dosunmu (calf) is questionable for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs on Monday.

Dosunmu was held out of Thursday's Game 6 win over the Nuggets in the first round due to right calf soreness, and he may miss a second consecutive contest. Terrence Shannon would likely continue seeing a significant bump in minutes if Dosunmu is ruled out, though Bones Hyland could also see increased playing time.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
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