Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Questionable for Game 3
Dosunmu (heel) is questionable for Friday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs.
Dosunmu was previously hampered by a right calf injury but exited Wednesday's Game 2 early due to right heel soreness. The guard was highly effective to begin the postseason before injuries surfaced, averaging 21.8 points, 4.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds across the first five games of the opening-round series against the Nuggets. If Dosunmu is unavailable, Bones Hyland and Terrence Shannon could see increased opportunities.
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