Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Dosunmu (calf) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

After finishing with 23 points, two rebounds and two assists in Thursday's loss to the Warriors, Dosunmu's status for Saturday's game against Philadelphia remains uncertain. The 24-year-old is having a solid year for the Bulls, averaging 12.4 points and career-high numbers in rebounds (3.8) and assists (4.6), shooting 49.5 percent from the floor and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc.