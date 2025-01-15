Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 10:22am

Dosunmu (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks.

Dosunmu, who has missed the past 10 games for Chicago, has been targeting this game for his return. Coach Billy Donovan previously indicated that the guard will have a minutes restriction in his first game back, but it sounds like he's still waiting on the official green light to suit up. Lonzo Ball (rest) and Coby White (neck) are also questionable for this contest.

Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now