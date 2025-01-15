Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Dosunmu (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks.

Dosunmu, who has missed the past 10 games for Chicago, has been targeting this game for his return. Coach Billy Donovan previously indicated that the guard will have a minutes restriction in his first game back, but it sounds like he's still waiting on the official green light to suit up. Lonzo Ball (rest) and Coby White (neck) are also questionable for this contest.