Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Questionable to return to Game 2
Dosunmu is questionable to return to Wednesday's Game 2 matchup with the Spurs due to right heel pain.
Dosunmu just returned from a right calf injury, but now his right heel is giving him trouble. If he's not able to return, there will be more minutes available for Bones Hyland.
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