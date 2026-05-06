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Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Questionable to return to Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Dosunmu is questionable to return to Wednesday's Game 2 matchup with the Spurs due to right heel pain.

Dosunmu just returned from a right calf injury, but now his right heel is giving him trouble. If he's not able to return, there will be more minutes available for Bones Hyland.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
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