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Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Questionable versus Rockets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Dosunmu (calf) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Houston.

Dosunmu didn't suit up for Wednesday's 132-120 loss to Orlando. With Anthony Edwards (knee) and Bones Hyland (hip) also questionable, Dosunmu could find himself back in the starting lineup Friday. However, if Edwards, Hyland and Dosunmu can't get on the court, Terrence Shannon might continue to see more action.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
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