Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Remains out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Dosunmu (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Knicks.

Dosunmu will miss his fifth consecutive outing due to a right calf strain, and his absence from Friday's practice bodes poorly for his status ahead of Monday's game against the Spurs. With the 24-year-old sidelined, Dalen Terry and Talen Horton-Tucker will likely continue receiving an uptick in playing time.

Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now