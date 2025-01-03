Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Remains out for Saturday

Dosunmu (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Knicks.

Dosunmu will miss his fifth consecutive outing due to a right calf strain, and his absence from Friday's practice bodes poorly for his status ahead of Monday's game against the Spurs. With the 24-year-old sidelined, Dalen Terry and Talen Horton-Tucker will likely continue receiving an uptick in playing time.