Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Ruled out Monday

Dosunmu (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets.

Dosunmu will miss his third consecutive outing due to the right calf strain. With the 24-year-old and Zach LaVine (toe) both sidelined, Talen Horton-Tucker and Dalen Terry are candidates for increased roles. Dosunmu's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Wizards, though he'll likely require more time to recover before returning to game action.