Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 30, 2024 at 2:42pm

Dosunmu (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets.

Dosunmu will miss his third consecutive outing due to the right calf strain. With the 24-year-old and Zach LaVine (toe) both sidelined, Talen Horton-Tucker and Dalen Terry are candidates for increased roles. Dosunmu's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Wizards, though he'll likely require more time to recover before returning to game action.

Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now