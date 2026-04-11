Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Ruled out vs. Pelicans
Dosunmu won't play Sunday against the Pelicans due to right calf injury maintenance.
Dosunmu posted 15 points and four assists across 26 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Rockets, but he won't suit up in the regular-season finale due to maintenance. Dosunmu should be ready to play and handle his regular workload once the playoffs start April 18. He averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in 24 appearances since joining Minnesota from Chicago before the trade deadline.
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