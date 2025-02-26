Fantasy Basketball
Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Dosunmu (shoulder) is out in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

It'll be a third straight absence with a shoulder injury for Dosunmu, who carries no clear timeline for a return while dealing with soreness. His next chance to play comes Friday against Toronto. In Dosunmu's absence against Los Angeles, Lonzo Ball and Matas Buzelis are candidates to see more playing time.

Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
