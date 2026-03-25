Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 4:17pm

Dosunmu (calf) is out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

Dosunmu was initially listed as questionable due to soreness in his right calf, and the issue will prevent him from suiting up. Dosunmu's absence could mean more opportunities for Bones Hyland, Terrence Shannon and Jaylen Clark. Mike Conley could jump into the rotation, as well. Dosunmu's next chance to play will come Saturday against Detroit.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
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