Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Stalling in rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Head coach Billy Donovan said Monday that Dosnumu (calf) is expected to need at least one more week of rehab before progressing to sprinting, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Dosunmu is working through a right calf strain, which has forced him to be sidelined since Dec. 26. He's managed to participate in lighter on-court work but hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to take on more intense activities. Dosunmu's absence will allow Dalen Terry and Talen Horton-Tucker to continue to see increased playing time off the Bulls' bench.

Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
