Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Unlikely to play Saturday

Dosunmu (calf) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Dosunmu was held out of Thursday's game against the Hawks due to right Achilles tendinopathy, but it appears he is more specifically dealing with a strained right calf. If Dosunmu is officially ruled out for Saturday's Central division clash, that would open the door for Dalen Terry, Talen Horton-Tucker and Jevon Carter to see more playing time.