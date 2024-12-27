Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Unlikely to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Dosunmu (calf) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Dosunmu was held out of Thursday's game against the Hawks due to right Achilles tendinopathy, but it appears he is more specifically dealing with a strained right calf. If Dosunmu is officially ruled out for Saturday's Central division clash, that would open the door for Dalen Terry, Talen Horton-Tucker and Jevon Carter to see more playing time.

Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now