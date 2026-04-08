Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Will sit out Wednesday
Dosunmu is out Wednesday against the Magic due to right calf injury management.
Dosunmu will essentially be receiving a rest day as the Timberwolves head into the second leg of a back-to-back set. Presumably, Dosunmu will be back in action for Friday's game against Houston. Jaden McDaniels (knee) is questionable to make his return from a six-game absence Wednesday, so if cleared to play, he could end up absorbing most of Dosunmu's minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayo Dosunmu See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 72 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Week 25 Start/Sit: Who Can You Trust to Close Out the Season?3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 54 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayo Dosunmu See More