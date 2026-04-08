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Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Will sit out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 9:30am

Dosunmu is out Wednesday against the Magic due to right calf injury management.

Dosunmu will essentially be receiving a rest day as the Timberwolves head into the second leg of a back-to-back set. Presumably, Dosunmu will be back in action for Friday's game against Houston. Jaden McDaniels (knee) is questionable to make his return from a six-game absence Wednesday, so if cleared to play, he could end up absorbing most of Dosunmu's minutes.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
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