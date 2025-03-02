Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Will undergo season-ending surgery

The Bulls announced Sunday that Dosunmu will undergo season-ending surgery due to left shoulder instability.

Dosunmu previously missed three outings due to a left shoulder subluxation, though he was able to play in the club's last contest during Friday's win over the Raptors, during which he posted 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes. However, the club will shut him down for the season after further evaluation from medical professionals and training staff revealed shoulder instability. The 25-year-old will end the season with averages of 12.3 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 30.3 minutes per game in 46 regular-season appearances. Kevin Huerter, Dalen Terry and Julian Phillips are candidates for a bump in minutes with Dosunmu on the shelf.