Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Won't play Monday vs. Spurs

Dosunmu (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against San Antonio.

Dosunmu will miss his sixth straight game due to a right calf strain that he suffered in late December. His next opportunity to play will be against the Pacers on Wednesday, though he doesn't appear to be close to a return. Talen Horton-Tucker and Dalen Terry will continue to see increased playing time due to Dosunmu's injury.