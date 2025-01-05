Fantasy Basketball
Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Won't play Monday vs. Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Dosunmu (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against San Antonio.

Dosunmu will miss his sixth straight game due to a right calf strain that he suffered in late December. His next opportunity to play will be against the Pacers on Wednesday, though he doesn't appear to be close to a return. Talen Horton-Tucker and Dalen Terry will continue to see increased playing time due to Dosunmu's injury.

