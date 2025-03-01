Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Won't play Sunday
Dosunmu is out for Sunday's game versus the Pacers due to a left shoulder subluxation.
Dosunmu returned to action Friday after missing Chicago's previous three contests due to his shoulder injury. However, the 24-year-old guard's absence against Indiana should open up more minutes for Kevin Huerter (knee) and Jevon Carter. Dosunmu's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with Cleveland.
