Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Dosunmu is out for Sunday's game versus the Pacers due to a left shoulder subluxation.

Dosunmu returned to action Friday after missing Chicago's previous three contests due to his shoulder injury. However, the 24-year-old guard's absence against Indiana should open up more minutes for Kevin Huerter (knee) and Jevon Carter. Dosunmu's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with Cleveland.

Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls
