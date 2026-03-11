Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Dosunmu (thumb) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers, Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Dosunmu will skip the second leg of this back-to-back set with a sprained thumb, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors. Mike Conley, Bones Hyland and Jaylen Clark will help pick up the slack in Dosunmu's absence.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
