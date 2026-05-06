Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Won't return to Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Dosunmu (heel) won't return to Wednesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals versus the Spurs, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Dosunmu was cleared to return for this contest after missing the last two games because of a calf injury. However, he exited Wednesday night with a right heel issue. The 26-year-old would go on to finish without a point (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), adding one steal across 10 minutes. The Spurs and Timberwolves will meet again for Game 3 on Friday night, although it's possible Dosunmu may not be cleared to suit up. If that's the case, Bones Hyland, Mike Conley and Terrence Shannon should see more action.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
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