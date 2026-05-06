Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Won't return to Game 2

Dosunmu (heel) won't return to Wednesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals versus the Spurs, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Dosunmu was cleared to return for this contest after missing the last two games because of a calf injury. However, he exited Wednesday night with a right heel issue. The 26-year-old would go on to finish without a point (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), adding one steal across 10 minutes. The Spurs and Timberwolves will meet again for Game 3 on Friday night, although it's possible Dosunmu may not be cleared to suit up. If that's the case, Bones Hyland, Mike Conley and Terrence Shannon should see more action.