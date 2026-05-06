Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu News: Available for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 9:35am

Dosunmu (calf) is available for Game 2 against the Spurs on Wednesday.

Dosunmu is set to return following a two-game absence. As of now, it's unclear if he will face any restrictions for this game. With this news, Terrence Shannon may see a reduced role with this news.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayo Dosunmu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayo Dosunmu See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago