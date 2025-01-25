Ayo Dosunmu News: Available to face Philly

Dosunmu is available for Saturday's game against the 76ers,K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Dosunmu was initially listed as questionable with a calf problem following his 23-point performance in Thursday's loss to the Warriors, but the former Illinois star will give it a go Saturday. However, he hasn't started a game since Dec. 23, so his fantasy upside will remain somewhat limited if he continues to play with the second unit.