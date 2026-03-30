Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu News: Delivers triple-double in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Dosunmu tallied 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 124-94 win over Dallas.

Dosunmu led the Timberwolves in rebounds, assists and steals on the way to his first triple-double of the 2025-26 campaign. He didn't look any worse for wear after missing his team's last two games due to a right calf injury and managed to tackle a full workload in the victory. Dosunmu is averaging 18.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and and 1.4 steals over his last five appearances.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
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