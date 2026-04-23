Ayo Dosunmu News: Drops team-high 25 points
Dosunmu ended with 25 points (10-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and nine assists over 32 minutes during Thursday's 113-96 win over the Nuggets in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Dosunmu earned his keep in the win, scoring a team-high 25 points, powering Minnesota to an important home victory. Despite continuing to come off the bench, Dosunmu has been a key piece for the Timberwolves ever since being traded by the Bulls. Now leading the series 2-1, Minnesota will look to build on that advantage when the two teams meet again on Saturday.
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