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Ayo Dosunmu News: Entering starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Dosunmu will start Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Dosunmu will enter the starting lineup in place of Anthony Edwards, who is sidelined Tuesday with right knee inflammation. Edwards will be re-evaluated in the next 1-to-2 weeks, so there figures to be plenty more opportunities for Dosunmu if he can hold his own with the first unit.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
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