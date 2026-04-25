Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu News: Explodes for career-high 43 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Dosunmu posted 43 points (13-17 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 12-12 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a block across 42 minutes off the bench in Saturday's Game 4 win over the Nuggets.

Not only did Dosumnu post a career-high scoring mark, but he also scored the second-most points off the bench in playoff history. The five-year veteran was coming off a 25-point performance in Game 3, and Dosumnu is pretty much locked into a bigger role in Game 5, as Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) will miss the rest of the playoffs, while Anthony Edwards (knee) is uncertain to be available for Game 5 on Monday.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
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