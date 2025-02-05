Ayo Dosunmu News: Just misses double-double Tuesday

Dosunmu provided 21 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 133-124 win over the Heat.

Making his fifth straight start, the 2021 second-round pick led the Bulls in assists and nearly came away with his second double-double of the season. Dosunmu has been making an impact in Chicago's small-ball lineup, averaging 14.0 points, 5.6 assists, 3.0 boards, 2.4 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks during his latest stint in the starting five, but with rookie forward Matas Buzelis beginning to catch fire and Nikola Vucevic on the trade block, the Bulls' frontcourt could look very different by the weekend.