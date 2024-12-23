Fantasy Basketball
Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu News: Matches season high with 11 assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Dosunmu provided five points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 112-91 loss to Milwaukee.

Dosunmu matched his season-high output with 11 dimes Monday, facilitating the offense for the Bulls in the blowout defeat. Through his last nine outings, Dosunmu is averaging 14.2 points, 6.4 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.9 three-pointers. The 24-year-old wing is shooting 39.5 percent from deep during this interval, and he'll look to stay on track from long range in his next matchup Thursday against a Hawks team that's giving up the most triples per game (15.9) this season.

Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
