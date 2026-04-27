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Ayo Dosunmu News: Named starter for Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Dosunmu is starting Monday's Game 5 against Denver.

Dosunmu was clearly up for the challenge in Game 4 after Anthony Edwards went down with a knee injury. The Illinois product finished with 43 points in 42 minutes, leading the Timberwolves to a 3-1 series advantage. Minnesota will need more of the same in Game 5 without the services of Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles).

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
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