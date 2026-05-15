Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu News: Nears double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Dosunmu finished with 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists and one rebound in 23 minutes during Friday's 139-109 loss to the Spurs in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Dosunmu wasn't very aggressive hunting his shot but got his teammates involved, dishing out a game-high-tying nine assists. The 26-year-old guard was also one of five Minnesota players to score in double figures. Dosunmu was traded from Chicago to Minnesota ahead of the February deadline and averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes per tilt across 24 regular-season appearances with the Timberwolves. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and should garner plenty of interest.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
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