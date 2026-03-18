Ayo Dosunmu News: Nets 23 points with full line

Dosunmu recorded 23 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and three steals over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 147-111 blowout win over the Jazz.

Dosunmu has been heating up over the past four games, and he's seen more minutes and playmaking opportunities with Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined. Dosunmu has been delivering top-60 value over that stretch with averages of 18.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.5 triples per contest.