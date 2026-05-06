Ayo Dosunmu News: No minutes restriction Wednesday
Dosunmu (calf) won't have a minutes restriction for Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against San Antonio, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletici reports.
Dosunmu will return after a two-game stint on the shelf. Although Anthony Edwards (knee) has also been cleared to suit up, Dosunmu should still get all the minutes he can handle. As a result, Terrence Shannon, Mike Conley and Bones Hyland are expected to spend more time on the bench.
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