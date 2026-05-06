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Ayo Dosunmu News: No minutes restriction Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Dosunmu (calf) won't have a minutes restriction for Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against San Antonio, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletici reports.

Dosunmu will return after a two-game stint on the shelf. Although Anthony Edwards (knee) has also been cleared to suit up, Dosunmu should still get all the minutes he can handle. As a result, Terrence Shannon, Mike Conley and Bones Hyland are expected to spend more time on the bench.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
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