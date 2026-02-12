Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu News: Plays well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 12:40pm

Dosunmu ended Wednesday's 133-109 win over the Trail Blazers with 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes.

Dosunmu continues to play a key role off the bench for Minnesota, and it's clear that the team has big plans for him going forward. Donte DiVincenzo has struggled at times for Minnesota, so it will be interesting if a lineup shakeup is considered at some point.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
