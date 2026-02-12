Ayo Dosunmu News: Plays well off bench
Dosunmu ended Wednesday's 133-109 win over the Trail Blazers with 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes.
Dosunmu continues to play a key role off the bench for Minnesota, and it's clear that the team has big plans for him going forward. Donte DiVincenzo has struggled at times for Minnesota, so it will be interesting if a lineup shakeup is considered at some point.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayo Dosunmu See More
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade DeadlineYesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 66 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 66 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Must-Add Pickups for Week 176 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More6 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayo Dosunmu See More