Ayo Dosunmu News: Poor showing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Dosunmu recorded seven points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and two assists over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 win over the Trail Blazers.

This was a quiet game by Dosunmu's standards, but fantasy managers can just chalk it up as an off night. Since joining Minnesota, Dosunmu has averaged 12.2 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in five appearances.

