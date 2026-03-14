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Ayo Dosunmu News: Productive off bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Dosunmu posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and seven assists across 31 minutes off the bench during Friday's 127-117 victory over Golden State.

After missing Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to a sore thumb, Dosunmu was back on the second unit and delivered his most productive performance since coming over from the Bulls. Through 13 games with Minnesota, the fifth-year guard is averaging 11.1 points, 3.5 assists, 2.9 boards, 1.7 threes and 0.8 steals in 26.2 minutes a contest while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent from long distance.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
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