Ayo Dosunmu News: Productive outing in victory

Dosunmu chipped in 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 117-108 win over Boston.

It was a productive outing for Dosunmu, who hit double figures in scoring for the 10th consecutive game. Across that span, Dosunmu is averaging 16.2 points, 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.9 three-pointers in 33.5 minutes per game. As long as Dosunmu remains a member of Chicago's starting lineup, which he's done for the last 12 contests, the 25-year-old wing's production should continue to benefit from a fantasy perspective with the more consistent playing time.