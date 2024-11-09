Ayo Dosunmu News: Retreats to bench Saturday

Dosunmu is not in the Bulls' starting lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta.

Dosunmu has started in each of the Bulls' last three games, which has coincided with Zach LaVine's absence due to a thigh injury. With LaVine returning for Saturday's game, Dosunmu will return to the bench. Across his three starts, Dosunmu averaged 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 31.0 minutes per game.