Ayo Dosunmu News: Scores 10 points in return

Dosunmu logged nine points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 110-94 loss to the Hawks.

Dosunmu returned from a 10-game absence, logging 25 minutes off the bench. Prior to his injury, Dosunmu had been serving as a starter for the Bulls, typically playing upwards of 32 minutes per game. However, he returns at a time when Lonzo Ball is playing his best basketball of the season, something which can also be said about Zach LaVine. His path to minutes is somewhat unclear and there could certainly be a timeshare coming, assuming both he and Ball can stay healthy moving forward.