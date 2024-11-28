Ayo Dosunmu News: Scores 21 points in loss to Orlando

Dosunmu had 21 points (10-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 133-119 loss to Orlando.

Dosunmu has started in Chicago's last four games, and this was the second time he reached the 20-point mark in that span, so he's making the most of his opportunity. The former Illinois standout has scored in double digits in five of his seven starts this season, and it doesn't seem as if he'll be returning to a bench role any time soon given how productive he's been of late.