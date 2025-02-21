Ayo Dosunmu News: Shooting woes in loss

Dosunmu notched five points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Thursday's 113-111 overtime loss to the Knicks.

Dosunmu failed to get much of anything going as a member of the second unit following nine consecutive starts. The 25-year-old scored fewer than six points for the first time since Dec. 23, and he has also struggled from beyond the arc of late. Over his last five outings, Dosunmu has shot only 19.0 percent from downtown.