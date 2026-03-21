Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu News: Sniffs triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Dosunmu supplied 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 108-104 loss to Portland.

Dosunmu is experiencing a bigger role on offense due to the absence of Anthony Edwards (knee), and while the versatile guard isn't expected to replicate Edwards' production offensively, he's certainly putting up solid numbers across the board. Dosunmu has started the last three games for the Timberwolves and is averaging a robust line of 19.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game, while shooting 46.7 percent from deep, over that stretch.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
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