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Ayo Dosunmu News: Starting Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Dosunmu will start Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs.

Dosunmu will get the starting nod for the second time this postseason, pushing Mike Conley to the second unit. Dosunmu logged 32 minutes in Friday's Game 3 loss, during which he tallied 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a steal off the bench.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
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