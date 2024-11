Dosunmu is in the Bulls' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Jazz.

Dosunmu will make his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Monday due to Zach LaVine (hip) being sidelined. Over his last three games, Dosunmu has averaged 10.7 points on 48.1 percent shooting, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 27.7 minutes per game.